Ayodhya set for second phase of Ram Mandir consecration from today

Ayodhya is set for the second phase of the consecration ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple. According to officials, the ceremony will begin on Tuesday. The officials also said that as a precursor to the 'Pran Pratishtha', a grand sacred procession was flagged off from the banks of the Saryu River on Monday. Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha event a Kalash Yatra began on Monday evening from the Saryu Ghat.(ANI)

Ahead of the event, police and administration officials have put Ayodhya on high alert, with deployment of commandos from the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and armoured vehicles around the temple complex. The complex has been declared a red zone, and surveillance will be continued around the clock in three shifts.

The rituals at the upcoming event will include the consecration of idols in Ram Darbar, located on the temple's first floor and in six other temples within the complex walls. According to officials, the main ceremonies will culminate on June 5, the same day as Ganga Dussehra

The rituals to be held on June 3 and 4 include fire offerings, chanting of 1,975 mantras, reciting of devotional hymns like Ram Raksha Stotra, Hanuman Chalisa and other hymns from 6.30 am to 6.30 pm. On June 5, the main consecration of idols of Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman and Lord Hanuman will take place.

Along with the main consecration event, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to attend three other key events. This includes the Saryu Trayodashi Utsav, the birthday celebrations of trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, and an event on the World Environment Day.

Officials urged people not to visit

A statement was issued by Champat Rai, secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, urging people to not visit Ayodhya as no public invitation has been issued. The statement clarified that while the temple remains open for 'darshan' of lord Ram, the first-floor Ram Darbar and nearby temples are still under construction and are not open to devotees.

Extensive arrangements have been made to make the event a success. District Magistrate Nikhil Tikaram Funde said that arrangements including waiting areas, drinking water, ORS sachets and sanitation areas have been made for visitors.

Meanwhile, the Kalash Yatra began on Monday evening from the Saryu Ghat and went through Veena Chowk, Ram Path, Singar Haat and Rang Mahal Barrier before reaching the temple premises.

(With PTI Inputs)