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Ayodhya temple committee inaugurates conservation lab to preserve, restore artefacts; security efforts ramped up

The chairman said the main objective of the lab is to preserve and restore various artefacts kept for display

Published on: May 11, 2026 02:22 pm IST
ANI |
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The two-day meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Construction Committee concluded on Sunday.

A four-kilometre boundary wall will be constructed around the Ram Mandir complex, along with 25 watch towers.(File Image/AP)

Speaking to reporters, Chairman of the construction committee, Nripendra Mishra, said that a conservation laboratory has been inaugurated. He said the main objective of the lab is to preserve and restore various artefacts kept for display, including textile paintings, artworks and stones recovered during excavations, which may require revival after a period of time.

He said the conservation and preservation laboratory has been set up in collaboration with the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts in Delhi, headed by Ram Bahadur Rai. Two experienced staff members from the institution have been deputed and are currently working at the laboratory. They will train the temple staff over the next three years.

Mishra further said that the Hanuman ji gallery will be completed by May 30. Discussions were also held with Champat Rai regarding allowing devotees access to the museum, but it was felt that it could disrupt the ongoing work. Therefore, the museum will be open for devotees only after December.

Additionally, a special 7D 'Hanuman Gallery'--dedicated to the valour of Lord Hanuman--is being created within the 'Sankat Mochan Vithika' (Gallery of the Remover of Troubles).

This gallery will showcase Lord Hanuman's heroic feats through a 20-minute film featuring immersive 7D effects.

Experts from IIT Madras (Chennai) and a technical team from France are collaborating on the technology and scripting for this project.

The museum will house a total of 20 galleries, depicting pivotal stages of Lord Ram's life--such as his birth, education, exile (Vanvas), and the conquest of Lanka. More than 100 ancient artefacts and sculptures unearthed during the excavation of the Ram Temple site, along with documents related to the 500-year-old temple movement, will also be on display.

 
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Home / India News / Ayodhya temple committee inaugurates conservation lab to preserve, restore artefacts; security efforts ramped up
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