With a Somanth temple and Nehru reference, PM Modi slams Opposition's 'appeasement' politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday used the occasion of the Somnath Amrit Mahotsav celebrations to attack the Opposition over what he called “appeasement” politics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Somnath Amrut Mahotsav, which marks 75 years of the inauguration of the restored temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, in Veraval, Gir Somnath district, Gujarat. (PTI)

The Prime Minister invoked the reconstruction of the Somnath Temple, referring to the alleged resistance faced during the tenure of Congress leader and then-Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Modi said the issue of national self-respect had often become a subject of political contestation in the country. “In our country, politics continues to be played even over matters concerning national self-respect. Somnath itself stands as the prime example of this,” Modi said while addressing a gathering in Gujarat’s Gir.

Modi's Somanth example Referring to the rebuilding of the temple after Independence, Modi said it was among the first major tasks undertaken by the country and credited Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Rajendra Prasad for advancing the effort.

“Following our independence, one of the very first duties undertaken was the restoration of the Somnath Temple. That is why Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Dr Rajendra Prasad devoted such immense effort to this cause,” he said.

“Yet, we all know the extent of the opposition he had to face from Jawaharlal Nehru ji," taking a swipe at Nehru, the Prime Minister said.