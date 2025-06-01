Ayodhya to ban meat sale along key religious routes, says Mayor Tripathi

Officials in Ayodhya have begun taking action to ban meat sales along key religious routes like Ram Path and Dhama Kosi Marg, as they issued notices to shopkeepers. This action comes after complaints were raised at UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s Janta Darbar. According to Ayodhya Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi, a liquor ban is also being planned. Mayor Girish Tripathi said that discussions related to the meath ban had been ongoing in Ayodhya for a long time.(ANI FILE)

Mayor Tripathi spoke to ANI on Saturday, saying that discussions related to the ban had been ongoing for a long time. "It was under discussion for a very long time that the sale of meat be banned in Ayodhya. It was decided that the sale of meat must be prohibited on Ram Path," said Tripathi. He also talked about the ban on the sale of liquor being planned in some areas, stating that “We are sure that we will soon ban liquor sale too.”

Earlier, Food and Fertiliser Commissioner Manik Chand informed that the issue came to light when a complaint was lodged during the CM Yogi’s Janta Darbar. Following the complaint, a team inspected the shops and Commissioner Chand informed them that 22 meat shops were running across these religious routes. "A complaint was received during CM Yogi Adityanath's Janta Darbar that meat shops are running on Ram Path, Dharma 14 Kosi Parikrama Marg and Panchkosi Marg. We formed a team and inspected all the shops.", Commissioner Chand told ANI.

Seven-day time limit to relocate meat shops

The Commissioner also said that all meat shops are being issued notices and a time limit of seven days has been given to them for relocating their shops. He said that action will be taken against those who fail to follow the notice. “There are 22 meat shops on Ram Path, Bhakti Path and Dharma Path and 14 Kosi Marg... If there are any other shops, they will also face a similar procedure," Chand said.

Earlier in March, CM Yogi Adityanath issued strict orders to close illegal slaughterhouses and enforced a ban on the sale of meat within a 500-meter radius of religious sites.

(With ANI Inputs)