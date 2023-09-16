‘Ayushman Bhav’ campaign to be rolled out on PM Modi's birthday tomorrow. Who will benefit?

The ‘Ayushman Bhav’ campaign, inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday, is set to roll out from Sunday on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. The national healthcare initiative aims to ensure extensive coverage of healthcare programmes, reaching every village and town in the country.

As part of Ayushman Bhav campaign, Health Melas and Medical Camps will play a crucial role, with these events scheduled to be held once a week at all Health and Wellness Centers (HWCs) and Community Health Centers (CHCs) across the nation. (File)(HT Photo)

As part of the Ayushman Bhav campaign, health melas and medical camps would play a crucial role, with these events scheduled to be held once a week at all health and wellness centres (HWCs) and community health centres (CHCs) across the nation.

“This historic launch of the campaign and the portal marked a significant leap towards achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and ensuring healthcare for all as it strives to further consolidate the accessibility and affordability of healthcare services, particularly for the underserved,” President Murmu said while virtually launching the campaign from Raj Bhawan Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya, during the inauguration, emphasised, “Besides the launch of Ayushman Bhav initiative, organ donation and blood donation pledge campaigns will also be organised which are noble initiatives that should be taken up by every individual.”

What is ‘Ayushman Bhav’ campaign?

According to the health ministry, the ‘Ayushman Bhav’ campaign represents a “comprehensive nationwide healthcare effort”. A government release said it is in harmony with the motto of “inclusive progress, ensuring that no one is left behind”.

The campaign aims to provide saturation coverage of healthcare services, reaching every village and town in the country. Describing it as a “groundbreaking initiative”, the ministry said the campaign builds upon the success of the Ayushman Bharat programme and signifies a “paradigm shift in healthcare services”.

The approach combines three key components: Ayushman - Apke Dwar 3.0, Ayushman Melas held at HWCs and CHCs, and Ayushman Sabhas conducted in every village and panchayat.

The ministry said Ayushman Bhav seeks to distribute Ayushman cards, generate ABHA IDs, and raise awareness about critical health schemes and conditions, including non-communicable diseases, tuberculosis, and sickle cell disease.

Its primary goal is to ensure that healthcare services reach every corner of the country, transcending geographical barriers.

The campaign will be implemented during the ‘Seva Pakhwada’ from September 17 to October 2. It is characterised by a “whole-of-nation and whole-of-society approach” bringing together government sectors, civil society organisations, and communities in a collective effort to guarantee that essential health services are accessible to all, without discrimination or exclusion, the ministry said.

