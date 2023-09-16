PM Modi to inaugurate 'Yashobhoomi' convention centre in Delhi on his birthday: Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the first phase of India International Convention Centre (IICC), named YashoBhoomi in Dwarka, on his birthday on Sunday. He is also likely to dedicate the extension of Delhi Airport Metro Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to a new metro station at Dwarka Sector 25. Yashobhoomi, the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC). (PTI)

All details about the Yashobhoomi convention centre:

1)The YashoBhoomi centre, built over a sprawling area of over 73,000 square metres, at a cost of ₹4,400 crore, comprises 15 convention rooms including the main auditorium. It also has a grand ballroom and 13 meeting rooms with a total capacity of holding 11,000 delegates.

2)The venue boasts of the country's most extensive LED media facade. With a spacious ballroom capable of accommodating approximately 2,500 guests, it offers a grand setting for events. The venue also has cutting-edge security measures to ensure the safety of all attendees.

3)Additionally, the convention centre features an expansive 1,07,000 square metres exhibition area. The project is being touted as the world’s largest Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) facility.

4)The plenary hall is furnished with a seating capacity for approximately 6,000 guests.

5)It will also be connected to the Delhi Airport Metro Express line with the inauguration of the new metro station ‘Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25’.

Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector-25 metro station:

The station will become operational from 3 pm onwards on the same day after its inauguration. The upcoming metro station will feature three subways: one spanning a length of 735 metres to link the station with the exhibition halls, convention centre, and central arena. The second subway will connect to the entry/exit points across the Dwarka expressway and the third one will connect the metro station to the foyer of the future exhibition halls of Yashobhoomi, the statement said.

The total journey from New Delhi station to ‘Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25’ will take about 21 minutes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON