'Ayushman Bhava’ campaign on PM Modi’s birthday: Mansukh Mandaviya

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said the ministry will run the ‘Ayushman Bhava’ campaign on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17, owing to his contributions to the health and food sector.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya(File Photo)

“This year on the occasion of Prime Minister Modi's birthday, we will take up the 'Ayushman Bhava' programme from September 17,” said Mandaviya.

‘Ayushman Bhava’ is a campaign and the prime minister is known for serving mankind not only in India but also across the world, said the health minister.

Explaining why the Centre opted to run the campaign on September 17, Mandaviya said, “PM Modi guaranteed free medical assistance worth 5 lakh to 60 crore people. He has worked for the benefit of the exploited and deprived population and for women under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. So we decided to run the ‘Ayushman Bhava’ from September 17.”

Ayushman Bharat is the Centre’s flagship scheme implemented by the National Health Authority (NHA) which provides health cover of ₹lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.

“Under this campaign, we will promote health target services and raise awareness among people to ensure optimum delivery of all health schemes run by the Government of India to every intended beneficiary," added Mandaviya.

The camps will be set up, for 60,000 people we will give Ayushman Bharat cards. In the coming days we will run this program more frequently for better saturation of healthcare services and programmes, said Mandaviya.

What is 'Ayushman Bhava' campaign?

'Ayushman Bhava' is a public health campaign set to be launched on September 17 across India for people belonging to economically weaker sections. The campaign comprises three key components--Ayushman Apke Dwar 3.0, Ayushman Mela, and Ayushman Sabha. The programme is aimed to enhance healthcare accessibility and raise health awareness across the nation.

‘Ayushman Bhava’ campaign in Pune, Maharashtra

Earlier, the campaign was aimed to be rolled out in the Pune district of Maharashtra from September 1. Several programmes such as Ayushman Apke Dwar, Ayushman Sabha, Ayushman Mela, screening of school children and Ayushman Gram were some of the activities planned under the programme.

Dr Ramchandra Hankare, district health officer, said, "Under the Ayushman Apke Dwar, families eligible for Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) will be registered. Health cards will be issued to these families under the scheme."

"Under Ayushman Sabha programme, awareness activities at the village level about health, hygiene and nutrition will be organised. Awareness activities regarding non-communicable diseases (NCD) screening services, sickle cell disease, immunisation, TB etc. will also be conducted in the Pune district,” he said.

