Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’: Free entry at all monuments, museums from Aug 5 to 15

‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’: Free entry at all monuments, museums from Aug 5 to 15

india news
Updated on Aug 03, 2022 04:33 PM IST
Union minister for culture and tourism G Kishan Reddy shared a statement of the ASI that said no fee shall be charged at any ticketed centrally protected monuments as well as Archeological Site museums from August 5 to 15 as part of the celebrations.
Representational image. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Entry to all monuments protected under the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) will be free during August 5 and 15 as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign and the country's 75th Independence Day celebrations. The information was shared by Union minister for culture and tourism G Kishan Reddy.

Taking to social media, Reddy shared a statement of the ASI that said no fee shall be charged at any ticketed centrally protected monuments as well as Archeological Site museums from August 5 to 15 as part of the celebrations.

RELATED STORIES

Reddy wrote with the statement ASI has made entry free for visitors/tourists to all its protected monuments/sites across the country from August 5 and 15.

The Union ministry of culture is taking several initiatives to celebrate India's 75th year of Independence under the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahostav' campaign.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
archeological survey of india
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP