‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’: Free entry at all monuments, museums from Aug 5 to 15

Entry to all monuments protected under the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) will be free during August 5 and 15 as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign and the country's 75th Independence Day celebrations. The information was shared by Union minister for culture and tourism G Kishan Reddy.

Taking to social media, Reddy shared a statement of the ASI that said no fee shall be charged at any ticketed centrally protected monuments as well as Archeological Site museums from August 5 to 15 as part of the celebrations.

Reddy wrote with the statement ASI has made entry free for visitors/tourists to all its protected monuments/sites across the country from August 5 and 15.

The Union ministry of culture is taking several initiatives to celebrate India's 75th year of Independence under the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahostav' campaign.

