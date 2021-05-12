Home / India News / SP leader Azam Khan's condition stable; next 72 hours critical, says hospital
india news

SP leader Azam Khan's condition stable; next 72 hours critical, says hospital

Azam Khan and his son Abdullah were shifted from the Sitapur jail to Medanta hospital here in Lucknow for coronavirus treatment, officials said.
PTI |
UPDATED ON MAY 12, 2021 06:02 PM IST
Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan.(PTI file photo)

The condition of senior Samajwadi Party leader and Rampur MP Mohammad Azam Khan, admitted to a private facility here, is stable but the next 72 hours will be "critical", the hospital treating him said on Wednesday.

Azam Khan and his son Abdullah were shifted from the Sitapur jail to Medanta hospital here in Lucknow for coronavirus treatment, officials said.

"Azam Khan was admitted here on May 9. He has COVID pneumonia. Due to high oxygen demand, he was shifted to the ICU. As compared to Tuesday, his oxygen requirement has come down. He is conscious and taking food. His condition is stable and the next 72 hours will be critical," Medanta Medical Director Rakesh Kapoor said.

"Our entire team is taking care of him in accordance with the severe infection disease protocol. The condition of Abdullah is satisfactory and he is also under observation," Kapoor added.

Azam Khan, along with his son and wife Tazeen Fatma, was lodged in the jail in February last year in connection with various cases.

The Allahabad High Court had in December granted bail to Tazeen Fatma in all cases registered against her.

The condition of senior Samajwadi Party leader and Rampur MP Mohammad Azam Khan, admitted to a private facility here, is stable but the next 72 hours will be "critical", the hospital treating him said on Wednesday.

Azam Khan and his son Abdullah were shifted from the Sitapur jail to Medanta hospital here in Lucknow for coronavirus treatment, officials said.

"Azam Khan was admitted here on May 9. He has COVID pneumonia. Due to high oxygen demand, he was shifted to the ICU. As compared to Tuesday, his oxygen requirement has come down. He is conscious and taking food. His condition is stable and the next 72 hours will be critical," Medanta Medical Director Rakesh Kapoor said.

"Our entire team is taking care of him in accordance with the severe infection disease protocol. The condition of Abdullah is satisfactory and he is also under observation," Kapoor added.

Azam Khan, along with his son and wife Tazeen Fatma, was lodged in the jail in February last year in connection with various cases.

The Allahabad High Court had in December granted bail to Tazeen Fatma in all cases registered against her.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
samajwadi mp azam khan
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: Elephant’s cricket skills impress former England skipper Michael Vaughan

Man finds ‘human baby-sized’ frog in Solomon Islands

Sanchez the alligator enjoys ride by gazing out of window. Watch

Nothing to see here, just an adorable bunny getting some Vitamin C
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Covaxin
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP