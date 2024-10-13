Baba Siddique of NCP shot dead: Who are the killers? Is Lawrence Bishnoi gang involved? What Mumbai Police found so far

The Mumbai Police has identified the accused, arrested in the murder case of Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique, as Gurmail Singh and Dharamraj Kashyap. Forensic team investigates at the site where former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was shot dead by three assailants, in Mumbai, on Saturday night.(PTI)

Gurmail Baljit Singh, 23, is a resident of Haryana, while Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap, 19, is from Uttar Pradesh, the Mumbai Police said in a statement.

The Mumbai Police added that the case is being investigated by the Crime Branch, and a search for the third accused was underway.

The police also said the investigation is being conducted from all possible angles.

News agency ANI, citing the Mumbai Police, reported that the accused had done recce of Baba Siddiqui's house and office premises. They were in Mumbai for one and a half to two months and were keeping an eye on him.

News agency PTI, citing officials, reported that the police have launched a probe into the killing of the former Maharashtra minister from different angles, including a possible contract killing, business rivalry or threat over a slum rehabilitation project, officials said on Sunday.

The body of Baba Siddique (66), who was shot dead by three assailants in Mumbai on Saturday night, was shifted from Lilavati Hospital to Cooper Hospital around 6am on Sunday for postmortem.

The shocking incident has prompted the opposition to question the law and order situation in the state where the assembly elections are expected to be held next month.

Baba Siddique was waylaid by three men at Kher Nagar in Mumbai's Bandra area just outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office and shot at.

He was shifted to the Lilavati Hospital's emergency medical services at 9.30pm in an unresponsive condition with no pulse, no cardiac activity, no blood pressure, and with a history of gunshot wounds on the chest, officials from the medical facility said.

Siddique had lost a lot of blood and resuscitation was initiated immediately. He was shifted to the ICU where further attempts for revival were made. Despite all resuscitative efforts, doctors were unable to revive him and he was declared dead at 11.27 pm on Saturday, they said.

A case regarding the incident has been registered at Nirmal Nagar Police Station under Crime Registration No. 589/2024, Sections 103(1), 109, 125, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3, 25, 5, and 27 of the Arms Act, and Section 37 and section 137 of the Maharashtra Police Act, the police said.

While some reports claimed that the two suspects arrested in the killing of Baba Siddique have claimed they belong to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, ANI reported that the Delhi Police will send a special investigation team to Mumbai to investigate the murder.

It is believed that a suspected gangster's motive behind the murder of Baba Siddiqui was to establish his influence in Mumbai, ANI quoted the Delhi Police Special Cell sources as saying.