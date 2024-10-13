Baba Siddique's security was upgraded to Y category after NCP leader received death threat 15 days ago

Baba Siddique of the Nationalist Congress Party had received a threat to his life 15 days ago. On Saturday night, the former Maharashtra minister was shot at outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office near Colgate ground in Nirmal Nagar, Bandra East. Baba Siddique succumbed to the bullet injuries at the Lilavati Hospital shortly after the attack. Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique quit the Congress on February 8.

According to the police, Baba Siddique's security was beefed up to the Y category after he had received the threat to his life. While two of the assailants have been since arrested, one is still at large, said the Mumbai Police.

Opposition leaders demanded the resignation of chief minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, asking how the government would protect common people if they couldn't protect a political leader with a 'Y' category security cover.

The Congress called Baba Siddique’s death a “massive loss” to the people of Maharashtra.

“This incident is a serious indictment of the crumbling law and order situation in Maharashtra. Siddique ji had on multiple occasions intimated the authorities about the threats to his life and he suffered despite being under Y plus security. That this shooting took place on the road, in the middle of bustling markets, shows that criminals no longer fear the law in Maharashtra,” Congress leader KC Venugopal said.

"It is a very disturbing incident. Baba Siddique, a three-time MLA and someone who had Y security, was shot dead in Mumbai's Bandra. Is there any law and order in Mumbai? If this could happen to a known personality, then how can common people consider themselves safe?" said Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi.

A prominent Muslim leader from Mumbai, Siddique was also known be close to several Bollywood stars. In a condolence message on X, Ajit Pawar described the attack as extremely unfortunate and condemnable.

"I was shocked on learning that he died in this incident," Pawar said, adding that he had lost a good friend and colleague.

“We have lost a leader who fought for the minority community and championed secularism,” Ajit Pawar said. He added that a thorough probe would be conducted into the attack.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde said earlier that Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar had told him that two alleged shooters have been taken into custody. One of them is from Uttar Pradesh and the other from Haryana, while a third accused fled from the spot, the CM told TV channels.

Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, arrived at Lilavati Hospital some time after the incident. Baba Siddiqui had joined the Ajit Pawar-led NCP only this year.

(With inputs from PTI)