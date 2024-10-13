‘Deteriorating of law & order in Maharashtra’: How Opposition reacted to NCP leader Baba Siddique murder

Opposition leaders have demanded justice after NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead on Saturday night in Mumbai allegedly by three men and have slammed the Eknath Shinde-government for lapses in maintaining law and order in Maharashtra. NCP leader Baba Siddique was murdered by three attackers in Mumbai(PTI)

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi conveyed his condolences for the death of the Maharashtra minister in a post on X, “Baba Siddique’s murder is highly condemnable. It reflects the deteriorating state of law & order in Maharashtra.”

Several other Opposition leaders also raised concerns over safety of politicians in Maharashtra.

Baba Siddique was attacked outside his son Zeeshan Siddiqui's office near Colgate ground in Mumbai. The three-time MLA was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he succumbed to his bullet injuries.

According to the police, Baba Siddique had received a threat to his life 15 days ago, after which his security status was raised up to the Y category.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also took to to X to share his shock over the murder and demand justice from the Maharashtra government.

In his post, Mallikarjun Kharge said, “Justice must be ensured, and the present Maharashtra Govt must order a thorough and transparent investigation. The culprits must be brought to book at the earliest. Accountability is paramount.”

Congress leader Pawan Khera shared his disbelief over the murder in video, saying, “It is unbelievable that he is no more. It is hard to believe that such a senior politician was murdered in the middle of Mumbai.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray called the murder “a complete collapse of administration, law and order” as well.

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said the death of the NCP leader was not only regrettable but also called for accountability from the government. He said, “There is a need not only to investigate this but also to accept the responsibility and step down from the position of government.”

Baramati MP Supriya Sule termed the murder as “unacceptable” and said, “When a member of the ruling government alliance is unsafe and killed in his own son's office in Mumbai, it speaks volumes about the law and order situation in Maharashtra.”