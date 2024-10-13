NCP leader Baba Siddique's final social media post just hours before his murder

Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique was shot dead on the night of Dussehra on Saturday, hours after he had publicly wished for “happiness, peace and prosperity” on the festival. Senior NCP leader Baba Siddique shot dead, in Mumbai on Saturday(Baba Siddique - X)

In his last social media post on platform X at 11am on Saturday, Baba Siddique wished everyone a “Happy Dussehra”. Hours later at 9:30pm, he was shot by three unidentified attackers outside the office of his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique.

He was taken to Lilavati hospital afterwards, where he was declared dead due to his injuries at 11:27 pm, 12 hours after his last social media post.

Siddiqui was a three time-former MLA and had recently joined the NCP after quitting the Congress. Leaders across party lines condoled the death of Siddiqui and condemned the state of law and order under the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra.

An investigation into his murder is ongoing, with two out of three suspects arrested, according to chief minister Eknath Shinde. One of them hails from Haryana and the other from Uttar Pradesh. The police recovered a 9.9 mm pistol which was used during the firing as well.

Police are also probing the potential involvement of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is involved in a case of the attempted murder of Bollywood star Salman Khan, who was a close associate of Siddique.

15 days before his murder, Baba Siddique had received threats to his life, due to which his security status had been updated to the Y category.

The Y category of security is provided to VIPs in India by the ministry of home affairs, if they are deemed to be facing a mild threat to their life.