Gang being probed in Baba Siddique's murder had shot at Salman Khan's house in April

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which is being probed in the murder of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique, has been accused of threatening several prominent personalities in the past. In a shocking incident, Baba Siddique was shot dead on Saturday night near his son's office in Mumbai. Baba Siddique addresses a gathering after joining NCP (Ajit Pawar), in Mumbai.(PTI File)

Siddique, a prominent figure in the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP and a former three-time MLA for Bandra West, was known for his close ties to Bollywood personalities, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Sanjay Dutt. Two of the shooters arrested by police have claimed that they belong to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which has in the past issued threats to Salman.

In April, two shooters fired shots outside Salman Khan’s residence, allegedly acting on direct orders from Lawrence Bishnoi himself, who communicated with them via the Signal app, Mumbai Police said in its chargesheet.

Baba Siddique was at the forefront of expressing concern and pushing for enhanced security for Salman Khan ever since the actor began receiving threats.

Police sources indicate that the shooting may be linked to a contract killing, prompting the formation of four special investigation teams.

"On 12/10/2024, between 21:15 and 21:30 hours, while Mr. Baba Siddique was leaving his office and heading toward his residence in Bandra (West), Mumbai, three individuals opened gunfire targeting Mr. Baba Siddique. Mr. Baba Siddique was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital, Bandra (West) for treatment but was declared dead by the doctors," Mumbai police said in a statement.

Police inspect the spot in Bandra where Baba Siddique was shot at.(HT Photo)

Baba Siddique shooting: Connection with Lawrence Bishnoi gang

The connection to the Bishnoi gang is particularly concerning given the recent threats received by Siddique. According to sources, he was warned about a potential assassination just 15 days before his death and was provided with a ‘Y’ category security cover. However, there are no records of him formally reporting these threats to authorities.

"The incident will be thoroughly investigated and strict action will be taken against the attackers," Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said in a statement. "The mastermind behind the attack will also be traced."

The body of the 66-year-old NCP leader was shifted from Lilavati Hospital to Cooper Hospital around 6 am on Sunday for postmortem. His funeral will be held at 8.30 pm today in Mumbai.