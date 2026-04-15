Bablu becomes Balmukund: Rajasthan govt pushes to change ‘inappropriate’ names for kids

What’s in a name? Quite a bit, according to the Rajasthan government.

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The state has launched an initiative to change school students’ names that it considers unclear, inappropriate or carrying negative meanings — traits it believes could affect a child’s confidence, personality and social identity.

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Names such as Sheru, Shaitan, Kalu and Tinku of school children will be changed in consultation with parents, state education minister Madan Dilawar said on Tuesday, under an initiative called “Saarthak Naam Abhiyan” (Meaningful Names Campaign).

The education department has drawn up a list of nearly 3,000 alternatives — 1,409 for boys and 1,541 for girls — for parents to choose from. These include names such as Abheer, Agnibha, Balmukund, Badrinath, Aradhya, Annapurna and Vaishnavi, each accompanied by its meaning.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials stress that the process will be voluntary. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials stress that the process will be voluntary. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Schools have been asked to raise the issue during parent-teacher meetings, and any change will require written approval from parents. The campaign will cover classes 1 to 9, with provisions to update names in past marksheets for older students as well, according to an official directive. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Schools have been asked to raise the issue during parent-teacher meetings, and any change will require written approval from parents. The campaign will cover classes 1 to 9, with provisions to update names in past marksheets for older students as well, according to an official directive. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} An official said students with names such as Sheru, Kalu, Chhotu, Bablu, Tinku and Shaitaan have been identified for possible changes. The department estimates that 2,000–3,000 such cases exist across government and private schools. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An official said students with names such as Sheru, Kalu, Chhotu, Bablu, Tinku and Shaitaan have been identified for possible changes. The department estimates that 2,000–3,000 such cases exist across government and private schools. {{/usCountry}}

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Dilawar said names are often assigned without much consideration of their meanings or long-term impact. “Sometimes parents choose names without being aware of their meanings or for social reasons, but later children may develop a sense of inferiority because of them,” he said.

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“The department believes that a person’s name reflects his or her social identity and values, and negative or flawed names can adversely impact a child’s mental development and confidence,” he added.

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The minister also stressed the need to eliminate caste-based or derogatory terms from official records.

“Words that have historically been used in a derogatory manner should not be recorded. Respectful alternatives must be adopted,” he said.

Teachers’ bodies say they have been asked to begin the exercise immediately. “We are discussing with parents and necessary actions will be taken accordingly,” said Vipin Sharma, president of the Rajasthan School Teachers Association.

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