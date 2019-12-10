e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 10, 2019

Babri masjid a fact, temple merely a belief: Petitioners

The petitioners who are not original parties to the suit, submitted that they belong to various Indian faiths including Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, Buddhist and Jain apart from people with atheist and agnostic convictions and they are deeply aggrieved by the judgment of the court.

india Updated: Dec 10, 2019 06:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The judgment’s tenor, language and operative orders expanded the scope of the case from a title dispute to a battle about the “faith” of the Hindus and the Muslims, the petitioners claimed.
The judgment’s tenor, language and operative orders expanded the scope of the case from a title dispute to a battle about the “faith” of the Hindus and the Muslims, the petitioners claimed.(AP Photo)
         

The existence of the Babri Masjid is a fact that has been historically documented while the existence of the Hindu temple on which the Babri Masjid was built is merely a belief of the Hindus, a review petition filed today by 40 civil rights activists in Supreme Court challenging the November 9 verdict in Ayodhya dispute claimed.

The petitioners who are not original parties to the suit, submitted that they belong to various Indian faiths including Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, Buddhist and Jain apart from people with atheist and agnostic convictions and they are deeply aggrieved by the judgment of the court.

The petitioners, including Harsh Mander, Nandini Sundar, Irfan Habib and Apoorvanand have challenged the rationale of the court in awarding the 2.77-acre disputed site to Ram Lalla Virajman, the child deity, while giving Muslims an alternative site of 5 acres for the construction of a new mosque.

The judgment’s tenor, language and operative orders expanded the scope of the case from a title dispute to a battle about the “faith” of the Hindus and the Muslims, the petitioners claimed.

The petitioners submitted that faith of a community cannot override the faith of another community and the practices of two faiths cannot and should not be compared as expression of faith can differ. In its judgment, the court weighed the proof adduced by both parties showing their worship on the disputed land over the centuries. However, when coming to a decision, it unfairly placed a higher value on the proof given by one side over another, the petitioners argued.

tags
top news
Citizenship Bill gets Lok Sabha nod after fierce day-long debate
Citizenship Bill gets Lok Sabha nod after fierce day-long debate
Arms sales of top Indian firms drop 6.9%, reveals Sipri report
Arms sales of top Indian firms drop 6.9%, reveals Sipri report
Will citizenship bill withstand legal scrutiny? Experts weigh in
Will citizenship bill withstand legal scrutiny? Experts weigh in
‘Shiv Sena, Muslim League as partners’: Amit Shah on Congress being secular
‘Shiv Sena, Muslim League as partners’: Amit Shah on Congress being secular
UP to set up 218 fast-track courts for rape cases
UP to set up 218 fast-track courts for rape cases
‘No sense of responsibility’: Pak fans slam injured Hasan Ali for ramp walk
‘No sense of responsibility’: Pak fans slam injured Hasan Ali for ramp walk
‘Hats off to KCR’: Jagan Reddy on Telangana rape accused encounter
‘Hats off to KCR’: Jagan Reddy on Telangana rape accused encounter
Citizenship debate: Amit Shah’s challenge vs Manish Tewari’s charge in LS
Citizenship debate: Amit Shah’s challenge vs Manish Tewari’s charge in LS
trending topics
HTLS 2019Wonder Woman 1984 trailerHyderabad Rape CaseKarnataka bypoll result LIVEDelhi FireVirat KohliDelhi fire victimDavid Warnerpower banks

don't miss

latest news

India News