India News / Babul Supriyo clarifies on joining other parties, says, 'Won't have to deal with uncouth comments'
india news

Babul Supriyo clarifies on joining other parties, says, 'Won't have to deal with uncouth comments'

"If Imran Khan can make a hospital in his mother's name, why can't I? I can work for people without being a minister or an MP," Babul Supriyo wrote on Facebook.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 03:05 PM IST
After speculations over his edited posts, Babul Supriyo again clarified that he indeed is not joining any other political parties.

A day after Babul Supriyo's Facebook post announcing resignation from BJP, Lok Sabha and politics stirred a row, the former Union minister clarified that he indeed is not joining any party. He said those lines in the original post got deleted by mistake as he was editing the post to add the point about his resignation from the MP post too. "I assume while trying to add the line that I am resigning from my MP post too, a very important line got erased for some reason. Hence, reiterating that I am not joining any other political party," he said.

Babul Supriyo also made some other posts which may not be political but brings his disagreement with West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh to the fore, once again. On Saturday, Babul Supriyo made it clear that the infighting among the top leadership of the party in West Bengal is harming the morale of the grassroots cadre. Though he did not take Dilip Ghosh's name, his indication was amply towards Ghosh who later denied commenting on Babul Supriyo's resignation. "Has he officially resigned? I don't see who posts what on Facebook," Dilip Ghosh said.

Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh too reacted on the same lines and said instead of announcing on Facebook, Babul Supriyo should submit his resignation to the Lok Sabha Speaker.

Asked about his resignation, Babul on Saturday said he should be allowed the dignity of silence. Then at night, he took to Facebook and posted two snippets of the reaction of Dilip Ghosh and Kunal Ghosh and wrote,"At least I won't have to deal with such uncouth comments every day."

"Have gone through all the comments. Some people opposed, some supported, some questioned me. I accept all. But I can answer all these through my work. And that does not need the post of a minister or an MP. Give me some time. I will have ample time now. How many shows will I get now!"

"If I stay away from vote politics, no interests will be hurt. I have initiated 200 crore projects in Asansol. Will visit those projects. Will anyone stop me. Yes, my name will not be there. But it doesn't matter. Will set up a trauma centre. Was talking with some doctors. But there was some hesitation as I was in active politics. If Imran Khan can make a hospital in his mother's name, why can't I?" Babul Supriyo wrote.

