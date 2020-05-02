Baby dies of Covid-19 in Jaipur, Rajasthan’s infections tally now at 2,720

india

A 20-day-old infant died of Covid-19 in Jaipur on Saturday in the first instance in Rajasthan a newborn succumbing to the viral infection. Three other deaths were reported in the state, taking the total to 65, the Rajasthan health department said.

The baby girl was born in the Gangauri hospital in Jaipur’s walled city last month and was suffering from diarrhoea and vomiting for the past few days. She was admitted to the JK Lon hospital on May 1, Rohit Kumar Singh, additional chief secretary, health, said.

Singh said no one in the child’s family has Covid-19 neither does the family have a travel history. Doctors have put 10 members of the family in quarantine.

A 55-year-old man from Ramganj was brought dead on May 1 to SMS hospital while a 65-year-old man from Jodhpur passed away on April 30. He was admitted to the MG hospital on April 30 and was suffering from coronary artery disease, said Singh.

Meanwhile, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the state rose to 2,720 with 54 new cases.

Singh said 30 of the cases were reported from Jodhpur, 17 from Jaipur, three from Ajmer, one each from Kota and Chittorgarh and two from Alwar.

Meanwhile, health minister Raghu Sharma said labourers returning home from other states will have to strictly abide by the quarantine protocol.

“The chief minister has issued orders to collectors to ensure that all workers who are returning are screened and kept in home quarantine or at a government facility for 14 days otherwise there is danger of the infection spreading,” he said.

Sharma said the health department has developed the capacity to carry out 10,000 tests per day. “From March 2 when the first Covid-19 case was reported and we had no testing facility to May 2 when we are in a position to carry out 10,000 tests per day, our health department staff has worked hard to develop this capacity,” he said.

He said the rising number of positive cases is not a worry as aggressive testing has helped to bring the real situation to the fore so the government can take measures to contain the spread of the virus.

He said in sampling too Rajasthan is among the top states in the country and has taken over 1 lakh samples so far.

“The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients in the state is also very good,” he said.