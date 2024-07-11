Badrinath National Highway opened for traffic near Bhanerpani in Uttarakhand

Badrinath National Highway in Uttarakhand's Chamoli which was blocked due to the falling of heavy debris from the hill on the road in Bhanerpani, Joshimath was restored for traffic after hours of efforts on Thursday. Earlier on Wednesday, the road was blocked due to a landslide from the hill near the Patal Ganga Langsi tunnel on the Badrinath National Highway.(PTI)

Vehicular movement on the Badrinath National Highway was halted due to the falling of heavy debris.

"The blocked Badrinath National Highway near Bhanerpani in Chamoli has opened for traffic," Uttarakhand Police posted on X.

Earlier on Wednesday, the road was blocked due to a landslide from the hill near the Patal Ganga Langsi tunnel on the Badrinath National Highway.

Heavy rain in parts of Uttarakhand over the past few days triggered landslides in the hills with the highway to Badrinath blocked at a number of points by rubble.

Earlier on July 5, traffic movement on the Badrinath National Highway in Chamoli district was halted for several hours due to debris at two places in Chamoli.

According to Chamoli Police, debris near Angthala in the Kotwali Chamoli area led to the Badrinath National Highway being blocked. The incident was reported at around 6.54 am.

Local authorities and police launched an operation to clear the debris, and traffic was resumed at both locations after three hours.