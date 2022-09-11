Baghel hits out at Nadda over ‘killing of 71 tribals’ remark: ‘Conspiracy…’

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has hit out at BJP chief JP Nadda over the “killing of 71 tribals in the state” remark. The chief minister alleged that Nadda is hinting at a “possible conspiracy”. Speaking to news agency ANI, Baghel said that “if there is a conspiracy being hatched then he should disclose beforehand.”

“He has no match in conspiracy theories anyway. No such incidents happened in Chhattisgarh. During his reign, villagers, political leaders, and youth died, so he is an expert in telling white lies, and should apologize to the people of Chhattisgarh and tribals,” the chief minister added. He further questioned: “How can he tell such a lie?”

Nadda, who is on his maiden visit to the Congress-ruled state after assuming charge as the BJP chief, had addressed a convention of booth-level party workers. During his address, the BJP chief claimed that “71 tribals were killed in Chhattisgarh two days ago”. "Seventy-one of our tribal brothers were killed here and Bhupesh Baghel ji was clapping with Rahul Gandhi in Kerala,” he said.

Meanwhile, chief minister Baghel further countered Nadda's allegation that “Congress has brought only corruption and no development in the state”. “Former CM Raman Singh and Rajesh Munat are symbols of corruption. They have been taking commissions for the skywalk project. The government wants to demolish the skywalk,” he said. The chief minister added that “while the ruling government had promised ₹300 bonus to farmers during its tenure in the state, it was not fulfilled”.

Nadda is attending a three-day ‘Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak’ (national coordination meeting) of office-bearers of various outfits inspired by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Chhattisgarh. The meeting is being held between September 10 and September 12.

(With inputs from ANI)