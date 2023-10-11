Baghel reacts to BJP's ‘Candy Crush’ swipe: ‘Favourite game…at 4400 level’

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday hit back at the Bharatiya Janata Party for trolling him over a photograph in which he was seen playing the popular tile-matching game ‘Candy Crush’ on his mobile phone during a party meeting. Baghel said the BJP has objections to everything he does be it riding a cart, playing gilli danda or holding Chhattisgarh Olympics in the state.

BJP's Amit Malviya shared a photograph from Congress meeting claiming Chhattisgarh CM was playing Candy Crush on his mobile phone.

"[They] got a photo before a meeting yesterday in which I'm playing Candy Crush. Now BJP has objection on that," the chief minister said in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter).

“In fact, they have an objection to my existence. But it is the people of Chhattisgarh who decide who will stay and who will not,” he added.

Calling Candy Crush his favourite game, Baghel said he has passed a considerable number of levels.

“Rest Chhattisgarh knows whom to bless,” he added, sharing the viral photograph of his playing the game.

When asked by a social media user to reveal the level he was playing at, the chief minister, "currently I'm at 4400".

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya on Tuesday took a swipe at Baghel saying the chief minister thought it was “appropriate to play Candy Crush” knowing “no matter how much he fights, the government will not come.”

“Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is also relaxed, he knows that no matter how much he fights, the government will not come,” Malviya said in a social media post on X.

“Perhaps that is why instead of paying attention to the meeting related to Congress candidate selection, he thought it appropriate to play CANDY CRUSH,” he said in Hindi.

War of words between the Congress and the BJP in poll-bound Chhattisgarh has intensified after the Election Commission of India announced the election schedule on Monday.

The Naxal-affected state will have a two-phase polling on November 7 (20 seats) and November 17 (70 seats) to elect a new 90-member assembly.

