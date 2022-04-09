Baghel to unveil revamped 8th century temple today

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel is set to inaugurate the renovated Shivrinarayan temple in Janjgir-Champa district on Sunday as part of the state government’s ambitious ‘Ram Van Gaman tourism circuit’ project.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A three-day ceremony to inaugurate the temple started in Shivrinarayan town on Saturday with a Ramayan recital contest. According to state government officials familiar with the event, the full state cabinet is likely to take part in the celebrations.

“The 8th Century old Shivrinarayan temple in Shivrinarayan town, a prominent pilgrimage centre, where Lord Ram had stayed for nearly 12 years of his 14-year exile in the Dandakaranya region of Chhattisgarh, is among the nine places whose works will be inaugurated by Chhattisgarh CM on Sunday,” a government official said.

According to the Chhattisgarh public relations department, the tourism department has identified 75 sites of Ram Van Gaman Path in Chhattisgarh based on various research papers and ancient beliefs after discussions with historians.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Baghel had launched the first phase of the tourism project on December 21, 2021 in Chandkhuri -- the birthplace of Mata Kaushalya and unveiled a 51-feet-tall statue of Lord Ram. The Mata Kaushalya temple in the village was renovated at the cost of ₹15.45 crore.

Nine sites have been selected for the the first phase of the circuit.-- Sitamarhi-Harchaika (Koriya), Ramgarh (Ambikapur), Shivrinarayan (Janjgir-Champa), Turturiya (Baloda Bazar), Chandkhuri (Raipur), Rajim (Gariaband), Sihawa-Saptarishi Ashram (Dhamtari), Jagdalpur (Bastar) and Ramaram (Sukma).

Mahant Ram Sundar Das of the Shivrinarayan Temple Mathadhees said:“This place has the distinction of being one of oldest religious places. There is a confluence of three rivers-- Mahanadi, Jivnath river and Jonk. Situated on the banks of these rivers, this is Shivrinarayan Nagar, where Shivrinarayan temple is situated,” Das said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Projecting the benefits of the work being done under the mega tourism project, Das further said, “Till now, we were not able to spread the importance of this temple. I congratulate Chhattisgarh CM for raising the issue in his cabinet to develop 75 places where Lord Rama is stated to have visited during his 14-years exile.