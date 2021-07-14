Bahrain bans travellers from India, 21 more nations amid Covid-19. Check list

As many as 16 new countries have been included in Bahrain’s Red List, which prohibits travellers arriving from these nations from entry unless they are citizens or residency visa holders of the kingdom, the Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported. India was already existing in the earlier released list, and after the new additions, a total of 22 countries are now part of it.

The rule will also be applied on travellers who have transited via any of the Red List countries at any point in the previous 14 days.

According to the Khaleej Times, the BNA said that the civil aviation affairs has updated the number of Red List countries following a “review of the latest recommendations of the National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (Covid-19)”.

Travellers who are exempted from the aforementioned rule, however, need to mandatorily exhibit a negative Covid-19 test report, accompanied by a QR code, administered within 48 hours of their departure from the starting countries. These passengers will also need to compulsorily quarantine for 10 days, and undergo further testing for coronavirus upon arrival in Bahrain and on the 10th day of the isolation period, the Khaleej Times reported.

The BNA added that the mandatory quarantine will be relevant for both vaccinated and non-vaccinated travellers from all countries barring the ones included in the Red List. They will have to be isolated either in their homes or in places licensed for Covid-19 isolation, according to a Reuters report.

The designated quarantine venues are licensed by the National Health Regulatory Authority (NHRA), and will be available for those individuals who have an address in Bahrain – registered either in their or an immediate family member’s name, the Khaleej Times report mentioned.

Notably, children aged six or below are exempted from the rule.

Here is the list of all 22 countries included in the Red List:

1. India

2. Pakistan

3. Nepal

4. Sri Lanka

5. Bangladesh

6. Vietnam

7. Mozambique

8. Myanmar

9. Zimbabwe

10. Mongolia

11. Namibia

12. Mexico

13. Tunisia

14. Iran

15. South Africa

16. Indonesia

17. Iraq

18. Philippines

19. Panama

20. Malaysia

21. Uganda

22. Dominican Republic

