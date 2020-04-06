Bahrain king assures PM Modi of welfare of Indian community during Covid-19 crisis

india

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 22:20 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Monday assured by Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa that he would ensure the welfare of the large Indian community in the Arab state against the backdrop of the Covid-19 crisis.

Modi had a telephone conversation with the king of Bahrain as part of his outreach to leaders around the world to discuss the Covid-19 pandemic and ways to counter the spread of the Coronavirus.

Al Khalifa assured Modi “of his personal attention to the welfare of the large Indian community in Bahrain during the present health crisis”, said a statement from the external affairs ministry. Modi expressed his appreciation for the care and affection the Bahrain authorities have always extended to the Indian diaspora.

The two leaders also discussed the consequences of the pandemic on logistics chains and financial markets. They agreed their officials will remain in touch and ensure all possible support to each other for dealing with the pandemic.

Bahrain, a small country of just 765 sq km and a population of 1.4 million, is home to some 350,000 Indians, mainly from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. Almost 70% of them are unskilled labour.

Modi told the king that India regards Bahrain as “an important part of its extended neighbourhood”, the statement said.

The prime minister also had a conversation with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, and discussed the response strategies being adopted by their respective governments to the pandemic.

They agreed on bilateral experience-sharing during the health crisis, including collaborative research efforts.

Modi said the Indian government is ready to provide facilitation and support to any Australian citizens stranded in the country due to travel restrictions. Morrison assured him the Indian community in Australia, including students, will “continue to be valued as a vibrant part of Australian society”.

Both leaders agreed to focus on the “wider significance of the India-Australia partnership, including in the Indo-Pacific region”, as they work to tackle the health crisis.