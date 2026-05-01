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‘Bahut badiya bhai’: Internet reacts as NIT grad shares how he reached 50 lakh net worth

The user completed B.Tech from an NIT in 2019 and later pursued an MBA from IIM Kozhikode, graduating in 2022.

Updated on: May 01, 2026 11:21 am IST
By HT Trending Desk
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A Reddit post by a 29-year-old professional has struck a chord with many Indians navigating finances, family responsibilities, and long-term goals. Married, with plans to start a family soon, the user shared a detailed snapshot of his financial journey—from taking loans for education to becoming debt-free and building a growing investment base.

Man shares how he reached 50 lakh net worth from scratch. (Pexels)

The user completed B.Tech from an NIT in 2019 and later pursued an MBA from IIM Kozhikode, graduating in 2022. His education came with a cost— 3 lakh in loans for engineering and 14 lakh for the MBA, along with some support from his father and personal savings.

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After securing a job post-MBA, he prioritised clearing his loans. The engineering loan was repaid within six months, while the MBA loan took three and a half years. He has now been debt-free for the past six months.

Building wealth step by step

Despite financial progress, one concern remains—housing. With no inheritance or owned primary residence, he feels pressure to secure a home for his family. His plan is to eventually move to a Tier-2 or Tier-3 town and either buy land to build a house or purchase a flat.

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The user has taken a 2 crore term insurance policy but is yet to get health insurance.

Social media reaction

The post received encouraging responses online. Many praised his discipline and progress. One user wrote, “You're doing absolutely great. Give yourself another 2 years to increase your savings then buy an apartment.” Another commented, “Bahut badiya bhai. Keep going.” A third added, “Glad to see these kind of lovely posts on here. Proud of you bhai, keep at it!!”

The story reflects a growing trend of young Indians carefully balancing aspirations, responsibilities, and financial independence.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Trending Desk

The Trending Desk at HindustanTimes.com is a team of writers covering stories that spark conversations across the internet, from viral moments and celebrity updates to everyday news that gets people talking. Stay tuned for the latest buzz, trends and social media highlights.

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