Bajrang Dal wants Aadhaar mandatory at Dandiya to keep ‘non-Hindus’ out

It asked organisers to make Aadhaar cards mandatory at entry spot "to detect non-Hindus entering venues." It claimed non-Hindu youths were entering these events and misbehaving with women.

india Updated: Sep 29, 2019 09:35 IST
Press Trust of India
Hyderabad
Bajrang Dal i n Hyderabad has asked organizers to make Aadhaar mandatory at entry-points during Garba/Dandiya festivals.
Bajrang Dal i n Hyderabad has asked organizers to make Aadhaar mandatory at entry-points during Garba/Dandiya festivals. (Shankar Mourya/HT photo/For Representative Purposes Only)
         

The Bajrang Dal on Saturday asked ‘Garba and Dandiya’ event organisers in Hyderabad to make Aadhaar cards mandatory for those taking part in the celebrations during the Navratri festivities to check entry of those belonging to “non-Hindu communities.” The outfit asked organisers to make Aadhaar cards mandatory at the entry spot “to detect non-Hindus entering venues.” In an open letter to the organisers, it claimed during the past couple of years, non-Hindu youths were entering such events and misbehaving with women participants.

Such youths also manhandle men who come to the rescue of the alleged victims, it claimed.

“Also, the said miscreants used these events as places to trap innocent girls and thus leading to Love-Jihad cases,” it said.

Event organizers should also avoid employing “non-Hindu bouncers,” it said.

“Teams of Bajrang Dal karyakarthas will be present at the venues and if any such case is reported, immediate action would be taken to stop the miscreants from entering,which might lead to the disruption of the whole event,” the letter said.

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 07:00 IST

