Bajrang Dal protests Quran recitation at chariot fest

Mysuru: Bajrang Dal workers on Tuesday staged a protest opposing the recitation of the Quran during the annual chariot festival at Chennakeshava Swamy temple in Belur in Hassan district, police said.

Police said more than 100 Bajrang Dal workers staged a protest on Tuesday outside the temple demanding that the state government stop the practice of the recitation of the Quran during the annual chariot festival. (HT Archives)

The temple has an age-old tradition of kicking off the chariot festival after reciting passages from the Quran. The tradition has been opposed by right-wing groups for years.

On Tuesday, more than 100 Bajrang Dal workers staged a protest outside the temple demanding the state government stop the practice. They opposed the practice claiming that it offends the beliefs of their organisation, police said.

The chariot festival is expected to take place on April 4.

During the protest, a Muslim youth who came on a bike shouted slogan, Quran Zindabad, and he was surrounded by the Bajrang Dal workers. The police who were present in large numbers resorted to mild lathi charge and rescued the youth, a scrap merchant in Belur, Hassan district superitendent of police Hariram Shankar said.

“The situation is peaceful. One youth tried to provoke the Bajrang Dal workers by saying Quran Zindabad during the protest. Police took the youth into custody and presented him before tahsildar’s court,” Shankar said.

Though the practice is mentioned in the manual of the department of religious endowments of the state, right-wing groups have been opposed it . However, the department has issued a clarification that the practice is customary and the Quran is recited for the success of the festival when the rath passes in front of the mosque.

Last year also the festival took place with the recitation.

Ramesh, a doctor and author of a book titled “Sri Channakeshava of Belur does not need Quran recitation’’, is one of main propagators of the demand for a change in the practice. He alleged that the ritual of the Quran recital was forcefully added in 1932.

Rohini Sindhuri, who was the commissioner of the muzrai department, had given the green signal for the continuation of the ritual. She stated that according to Section 58 of the Hindu Religious Act 2002, there should not be any interference in the rituals and traditions of the temple. After the direction, the temple committee decided to carry out the ritual recitation of verses from the Quran last year.

However, on March 24, pro-Hindu organisations in Belur submitted a petition to the tehsildar and requested that such a ritual harms Hindu sentiments and should be stopped.

Shankar said, “During last year also the Hindu organizations demanded and protested against the recitation of the Quran but the muzarai department issued a clarification saying it is a tradition that needs to be continued.”

