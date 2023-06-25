‘Fight now in court, not on roads’: Wrestlers tweet on protest against WFI chief

The protesting wrestlers on Sunday said the fight against Wrestling Federation of India chief will now be fought in the court and not on roads.

Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik.(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia posted identical tweet where they said the government has fulfilled its promise of filing a chargesheet against Singh.“As per the talks held on June 7, the government has implemented our demands. The Delhi Police on June 15 had submitted before court the chargesheet after conducting probe into allegations of sexual harassment on basis of FIR filed by six women wrestlers. Now, the fight will continue in court and not on roads till justice is delivered”, the tweet posted by the three top grapplers read.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The process for fresh Wrestling Federation of India election has begun. The polls are scheduled to be held on July 11 as promised by the government. We will wait for the implementation of the promise”, the tweet added.Shortly, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik announced they were taking a short break from social media.

After being removed from the Jantar Mantar on May 28, the grapplers had suspended their protest until June 15 after being assured by Union sports minister Anurag Thakur that a chargesheet will be filed against BJP MP Singh by then and none of his family members will be allowed to contest WFI elections.

The protesting wrestlers had got massive support from farmer leaders, khap panchayats and several other organisation, sat on Jantar Mantar for 38 days before Delhi Police detained them for violating law and order on May 28.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They first came to Jantar Mantar on January 18 and suspended their three-day sit-in after Thakur promised to probe their allegations of sexual harassment and intimidation against 66-year-old Singh, who is a six-time BJP MP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON