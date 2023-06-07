Home / India News / Anurag Thakur shares main points discussed with wrestlers during 6-hour-long meet

Anurag Thakur shares main points discussed with wrestlers during 6-hour-long meet

ByHT News Desk
Jun 07, 2023 06:47 PM IST

Union sports minister Anurag Thakur called his meeting with wrestlers ‘constructive’.

Union sports minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said the government will complete its investigation over allegations by wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by June 15 and file a chargesheet.

Addressing the media after a six-hour-long meeting with protesting wrestlers, Thakur said"I had a long 6-hour discussion with the wrestlers. We have assured wrestlers that the probe will be completed by 15th June and chargesheets will be submitted. The election of WFI will be done by 30th June".

“An Internal complaint committee of the Wrestling Federation will be constituted, headed by a woman. All FIRs against wrestlers should be taken back. Wrestlers also requested that Brij Bhushan Singh who has completed 3 terms and his associates should not be re-elected. Wrestlers will not hold any protest before 15th June”, the minister added.

Earlier, the wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia had too spoken to the media after their meeting with Thakur, reiterating that the protest is not over yet.

Union minister Anurag Thakur.
Union minister Anurag Thakur.



“Government has assured us that police investigation will be completed before 15th June. We have requested that all FIRs against wrestlers should be taken back and he has agreed to it. If no action is taken by 15th June, we will continue our protest”, Punia had told reporters.

The wrestlers' meeting with Thakur comes days after they met Union home minister Amit Shah. The grapplers reportedly reiterated the demand seeking arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Bajrang Punia had said he was told by Shah that investigation into charges against the BJP MP was underway.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
anurag thakur sakshi malik bajrang punia + 1 more
anurag thakur sakshi malik bajrang punia
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out