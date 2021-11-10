Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Balan Putheri, visually challenged man who authored 211 books, gets Padma Shri
india news

Balan Putheri, visually challenged man who authored 211 books, gets Padma Shri

Balan Putheri published his first book in 1983, and by 1997 (little more than a decade) he was found authoring his 50th book, Guruvayoor Ekadashi. The author lost his eyesight two years ago, yet he kept his literary zeal going.
President Kovind presents the Padma Shri award to Balan Putheri. (Photo via @rashtrapatibhvn)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 08:23 AM IST
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday presented the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award in the country, to Balan Putheri, a visually challenged literateur who, despite his very obvious difficulties, managed to author as many as 211 books on various subjects. In a post from his official handle on Twitter, the President informed that Balan Putheri has been conferred with the Padma Shri award for his contributions to literature and education.

Also Read | President confers Padma Shri on 'Nanda Sir', gets blessings in return

“President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Shri Balan Putheri for Literature and Education,” President Kovind tweeted from his account. “In spite of being visually challenged, he authored 211 books on various subjects.”

RELATED STORIES

The news of Balan Putheri receiving the Padma Shri honour coincides with a heartbreaking development. A media report on Asianet informed that hours before receiving the civilian award, the literateur's wife, Shanta, passed away. The report elaborates on the matter, shedding light on the fact that Putheri's wife, who had been a huge inspiration behind his literary zeal, had been battling cancer for a while. Moments before he stepped onto the Rashtrapati Bhavan to receive one of the highest awards in the country, the author received the news that his life partner had passed away.

Balan Putheri published his first book in 1983, and by 1997 (little more than a decade) he was found authoring his 50th book, Guruvayoor Ekadashi. The author lost his eyesight two years ago, yet he kept his literary zeal going, continuing to author more books with the help of his wife. That he would be conferred the Padma Shri was announced in January earlier this year.

President Ram Nath Kovind presented the Padma Awards on Tuesday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The Padma Awards are the highest civilian honours of India announced annually ahead of Republic Day. However, the award-giving ceremony was affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic this year.

The Padma Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher-order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service). The award seeks to recognise achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.

     

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
president of india ram nath kovind padma shri padma awards
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

President confers Padma Shri on 'Nanda Sir', gets blessings in return

Himachal Pradesh: Students of classes 3 to 7 back to school from today

IMD forecasts extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh

NHRC holds debate on if rights are ‘stumbling block’ in fighting terror
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Padma Awards
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Poonam Pandey
Tamil Nadu Rainfall
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 2
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP