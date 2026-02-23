Balloons with US, Pakistani currencies found near LoC in Akhnoor: J&K Police

Two balloons with US and Pakistani currencies attached to them were found near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Monday. An Indian army soldier, accompanied by a robotic mule, carries out patrol and tactical drills near the Line of Control in Akhnoor sector, Jammu and Kashmir (AP/File)

Investigations are underway to determine whether the currency is fake or not, ANI news agency quoted Jammu and Kashmir Police as saying.

This comes day after a balloon bearing the name of Pakistan International Airlines (PIL) was found inside an Air Force technical area Uttar Pradesh's Agra.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Gaurav Singh said a case was registered on February 12 at Shahganj police station following a complaint from the Indian Air Force.

"A balloon shaped like an aircraft, coloured green and white, was found in the technical area of the Air Force premises," he said, adding that a thread was also attached to the balloon, according to PTI news agency.

No device or suspicious material was found in the balloon.

In January, drone intrusions were reported from the neighbouring country into India.

Drones - suspected to be from Pakistan - were spotted along India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district and Jammu and Kashmir on January 11 and 12.

Chief of the Army Staff, in a warning of sorts at the annual press conference of the Indian Army, had said the head of Pakistan's military operations was told to control what he said were drone intrusions from Pakistan into India.

Situation in Jammu and Kashmir remains sensitive but firmly under control, the Army chief said had said on January 13.

Meanwhile, Pakistan violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district last Friday, officials said.

"Ceasefire violation took place around noon at TMG (Toot Mar Gali) in Nowgam Sector of Kupwara (in north Kashmir) when PoK posts fired through small arms on Indian posts," PTI quoted the officials as saying.

The firing stopped after some time, they mentioned further, adding there was no loss of life or injury.