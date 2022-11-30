Bandi Sanjay slams T’gana govt over restrictions on his meetings

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party president Bandi Sanjay on Tuesday lashed out at the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government for imposing restriction on him in holding a public meeting at Bhainsa town in Nirmal district on the pretext that it was a “communally sensitive area” and the “meeting might trigger major law and order issues”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing a rally on the outskirts of Bhainsa town before commencing his fifth phase of his padayatra — Praja Sangrama Yatra — Sanjay said he had all the respect for the courts and would abide by the law.

“But I am surprised by the argument of the TRS government that there would be law and order issues if I address a public meeting in Bhainsa. Why? Is Bhainsa located in Pakistan or Bangladesh or Afghanistan? Do we have to take a visa to come and meet the people here?” he asked.

He pointed out that there were no such restrictions on the travel and meetings of AIMIM leaders anywhere in the state and on the public shows conducted by stand-up comedian Munwar Farooqui who denigrated the Hindu gods.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“But the BJP leaders, who strive for protecting the country and the Hindu dharma are not allowed to conduct any meetings at any place of their choice. What kind of discrimination is this? Just think. Which country are we in?” he asked.

Sanjay vowed to rename Bhainsa town in Nirmal district as “Maisa” (Mahisha) soon after the BJP comes to power in the next assembly elections in the state. “Once the BJP comes to power in the next elections, we will adopt Bhainsa town to develop it on all fronts. We will lift the false cases against the BJP workers during the communal clashes in the past,” he said.

He claimed that the saffron flag was going to flutter on every building in Telangana soon. “We are going to form the next government and the huge turnout of crowds for this meeting is an indication to the same,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He appealed to the people to give one chance to the BJP to rule the state, as they had experimented with all the other parties in the past. “Give BJP one chance, we will show the difference,” Sanjay said.

Union minister G Kishan Reddy, senior leaders Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, Eatala Rajender, MP Soyam Bapu Rao and others also attended the public meeting.

TRS leaders refused to respond to Sanjay’s allegations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON