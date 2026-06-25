Bangladesh calls India's explanation over adviser being stopped at Delhi airport 'unsatisfactory'

Days after Bangladesh prime minister Tarique Rahman's Adviser for Information and Strategy Zahed Ur Rahman was stopped at the Delhi airport, the country has reportedly said that is finds New Delhi's explanation “unsatisfactory”.

Zahed ur Rahman was travelling to India to lead Bangladesh’s delegation to the June 15–16 meeting of senior officials of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) CSO Meeting.(Facebook/Zahed ur Rahman)

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“The explanation provided by the Indian side over the incident was not satisfactory,” a Bangladesh foreign ministry spokesperson reportedly told state-run news agency BSS.

The spokesperson described the incident involving Rahman as "unfortunate and regrettable".

According to the official, Indian authorities had been informed in advance through diplomatic channels that Rahman would lead the Bangladesh delegation at a meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA).

Also Read: Bangladesh PM’s adviser redflagged at Delhi airport over blacklist, flies back

Why was Bangladesh PM's adviser stopped?

Rahman was scheduled to head the Bangladesh delegation before he was stopped from proceeding through Delhi airport earlier this month, because his name was flagged during a security check.

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{{^usCountry}} “He was held by immigration for verification, given his previous statements on India,” one of the people said on condition of anonymity, as stated in an earlier HT report. “He was given a one-time exemption to enter India and cleared, by which time he had decided to return to Bangladesh by another flight.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He was held by immigration for verification, given his previous statements on India,” one of the people said on condition of anonymity, as stated in an earlier HT report. “He was given a one-time exemption to enter India and cleared, by which time he had decided to return to Bangladesh by another flight.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Dhaka's fresh response to the incident came a day after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Rahman was allowed entry into India after the purpose of his visit was reconfirmed, but he chose to return to Dhaka. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhaka's fresh response to the incident came a day after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Rahman was allowed entry into India after the purpose of his visit was reconfirmed, but he chose to return to Dhaka. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Advisor to the prime minister of Bangladesh arrived in India on June 14 on a private passport holding a SAARC visa, to attend the 28th Meeting of the Committee of Senior Officials of the Indian Ocean Rim Association," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during his weekly media briefing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Advisor to the prime minister of Bangladesh arrived in India on June 14 on a private passport holding a SAARC visa, to attend the 28th Meeting of the Committee of Senior Officials of the Indian Ocean Rim Association," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during his weekly media briefing. {{/usCountry}}

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Jaiswal said Rahman was questioned by immigration officials at Delhi airport and was subsequently permitted entry after "re-confirming that the purpose of his visit was to attend the said multilateral meeting".

"He (Rahman), however, chose to return to Dhaka of his own volition," Jaiswal added.

Bangladesh had lodged a protest with India after Rahman was stopped by immigration officials at New Delhi airport.

Zahed Ur Rahman is an adviser to Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on policy and strategy. He has a history of making anti-India remarks, particularly on his YouTube channel, "Zahed's Take", which has been blocked in India, and and this was the reason his name was on the watchlist.

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Following the incident, Bangladesh's foreign ministry summoned India's chargé d'affaires, Pawan Badhe, and conveyed its "deep disappointment", according to a BSS report citing a ministry official.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman described the episode as "unexpected" and "unfortunate" and said the government was taking appropriate steps.

Zahed Ur Rahman later returned to Bangladesh via Colombo as there was no direct flight to Dhaka on Sunday night.

(With inputs from PTI)

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