Bangladesh minister meets Muktijoddhas at army’s RR hospital

NEW DELHI: Bangladesh’s minister for liberation war affairs AKM Mozammel Haque and an official delegation on Thursday visited Army Hospital (Research and Referral), Delhi, and interacted with the Muktijoddhas (freedom fighters) admitted there, officials aware of the matter said.

Lieutenant General Ajith Nilakantan with the Bangladeshi delegation led bby minister AKM Mozammel Haque

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Three Bangladeshi freedom fighters are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, they said.

The Muktijoddhas have been extended the facility as a special gesture by the government. Hospital commandant Lieutenant General Ajith Nilakantan welcomed the delegation.

A marching contingent of the Bangladesh army took part in the Republic Day parade of 2021, the third time foreign soldiers marched down Rajpath (now Kartavya Path) as part of India’s biggest ceremonial event. The contingent was invited to take part in the parade at a time when the two countries were celebrating the golden jubilee of the birth of Bangladesh.

Also, the Indian Air Force flypast at last year’s Republic Day parade featured flying formations to commemorate some glorious moments of India’s decisive victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, including the historic Tangail airdrop and the Meghna operation. The Tangail formation featured a vintage Dakota aircraft along with two Dornier 228 aircraft.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Tangail airdrop north of Dhaka --- the biggest airborne operation mounted by Indian paratroopers --- set the stage for surrender by the Pakistani army. The Meghna formation commemorated a critical heli-borne operation during the 1971 war and involved a CH-47F Chinook helicopter and four Mi-17 choppers. IAF helicopters played a critical role in moving troops across the Meghna river in erstwhile East Pakistan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON