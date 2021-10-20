Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bangladesh violence: VHP to hold nationwide protests today
Bangladesh violence: VHP to hold nationwide protests today

During its agitation, which includes a demonstration outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, the outfit will burn effigy of ‘jihadist terrorism.’
Bangladeshi Hindus stage a demonstration in Dhaka on October 18, 2021 to protest against the fresh religious violence against Hindus in the country. (Photo by Munir UZ ZAMAN / AFP)(AFP)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 05:42 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, New Delhi

The  Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) will on Wednesday stage nationwide demonstrations, including outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, against attacks in the neighbouring country targeting its minority Hindu community over alleged desecration of the Holy Quran at a Durga Puja pandal last week.  In a press statement on Tuesday, the VHP, quoting its general secretary Dr Surendra Jain, said that the ongoing violence can only be compared with the "brutality of the Nazis."

“Atrocities are being committed on Hindus by radical Islamic jihadists and fundamentalists. There is no sign of a stop to the sequence of brutal atrocities against the Hindus. Now the United Nations should take the initiative in this matter, and send its Peace Keeping Force to Bangladesh without any delay,” the statement read. 

 

Islamic fundamentalists are bent on making Bangladesh a country devoid of Hindus, the statement further stated. “We caution Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to follow her Raj Dharma (duty of law), and ensure the safety and security of her minority Hindu society and get the anti-humanists exemplary punished,” the VHP said.

During its pan-India protests, the VHP plans to burn effigy of “jihadist terrorism.” The outfit will also submit a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind.

Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh began during last week's Durga Puja festivities, when a video, showing alleged desecration of the Quran at a pandal in Cumilla, went viral. Since then, violence against members of the community has been reported from many parts of the country, including capital Dhaka.

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JEI) is suspected to be behind these attacks.

vishva hindu parishad bangladesh
