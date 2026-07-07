Bangladeshi man who entered India to meet wife, daughter detained in Assam: Cop

A 42-year-old Bangladeshi national has been arrested in Assam’s Hailakandi district on charges that he illegally entered the country to meet his wife and daughter, police said on Tuesday. (HT Sourced Photo)

Police said the man, identified by the police as Sahed Ahmed from Bangladesh’s Sylhet district, had married an Indian national whom he had met in Meghalaya eight years ago. His wife and their daughter had been living in Hailakandi for the last two and a half years.

“He entered India illegally and was detained on July 5. We are investigating the route he used, the purpose of his visit and whether anyone assisted him in crossing the border,” senior superintendent of police (SSP), Hailakandi, Amitabh Sinha said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Ahmed entered the country through Sribhumi district in Assam and was apprehended during an operation by Jamira police outpost in the Palaichhara Part II area following intelligence inputs.

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“The woman had accompanied Ahmed to Bangladesh for a period after their marriage, but she never relinquished her Indian citizenship. She subsequently returned to Hailakandi, where she has been living with their daughter,” SSP said.

Ahmed told police that he intended to take his family with him to Bangladesh.

Ahmed is currently in custody and is being questioned to ascertain the exact circumstances of his entry into India, police said.

“Legal action will be taken in accordance with the findings of the investigation. We are verifying all aspects of the case,” an official said.

Police are also probing whether others were involved in facilitating the alleged illegal cross-border movement.