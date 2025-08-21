‘Bangladeshis’: Calcutta University students thrashed by Sealdah shopkeepers, says report

Tension flared in central Kolkata after a group of shopkeepers from Sealdah market allegedly assaulted several Calcutta University students and branded them “Bangladeshis” on Wednesday night. According to the student, the shopkeeper at the Sealdah market hurled abuses and called him a “Bangladeshi”,(Pic for representational purpose only/AP)

The clash began when a student from the university’s Carmichael hostel went to the market to buy mobile accessories and got into an argument with a Hindi-speaking trader over bargaining. According to the student, the shopkeeper hurled abuses and called him a “Bangladeshi”, NDTV reported.

Soon after, a group of students reached the market and confronted the shopkeepers. The argument escalated and the traders allegedly attacked the students with sharp weapons and sticks, leaving some of them injured. The injured students were later taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, NDTV reported, citing the police.

HT.com couldn't independently verify the authencity of the claims.

A complaint has been lodged and two people have been arrested so far in connection with the incident.

The episode also triggered protests by members of the pro-Bengali advocacy group Bangla Pokkho, who alleged that Bengali-speaking buyers in Sealdah often face harassment from traders.

"Some students of Calcutta University's Carmichel hostel had gone to Sealdah market to purchase some mobile covers. The marketplace has been known as a hub of outsiders for a long time. They often abuse Bengali buyers. They called these students Bangladeshi for speaking Bengali. And then they were attacked by sharp arms, sticks, and bamboos. They were Hindi-speaking people. These students now want to verify CCTV footage," the news outlet quoted the organisation's general secretary, Garga Chattopadhyay, as saying.