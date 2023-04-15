Karnataka elections: Banjara pontiff booked for ‘flouting’ poll code

Gadag police registered a case against Banjara community pontiff Shri Kumar Maharaja Swamiji of Adralli in Lakshmeshwar taluk on Thursday for allegedly violating the election code of conduct, police officials said. Banjara community members are protesting the Karnataka government decision on internal reservation. (PTI)

The Banjara (Lambani ) community is strongly opposing the internal reservation implemented by the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government, saying the move has reduces its quota share.

At a meeting with Banjara community people, the pontiff said the internal reservation introduced by the BJP government is unfair to the community. He allegedly told the community members to take an oath in an open meeting not to vote for the BJP in the May 10 assembly elections. A video about this is circulating on social media.

Swamiji allegedly made the statement while informing about the community’s decision to hold a massive protest in Lakshmeshwar against the internal reservation order.

Maruti Rathod, PWD assistant executive engineer and a flying squad officer, lodged a complaint at Laxmeswar police station against the pontiff. A case was registered under section 295 (insulting religion) and 171-C (attempts to interfere with the free exercise of franchise) of IPC, and Representation of People Act-1951 u/s-125(2) (attempts to promote disaffection on grounds of religion, race, caste, community or language).

‘’We have registered a case against Shri Kumar Maharaja Swamiji following a complaint by the flying squad officer of the Election Commission and the case is under investigation,’’ Lakshmeshwara circle inspector Vikas Lamani said on Friday. “We have received the video clip in which Swamiji makes others to take oath not to vote for BJP, we are verifying it.”

The Banjara community has been a significant beneficiary of the reservation for SCs in the state. With the recent announcement of internal reservation by the state government, the Banjara community’s share of reservations is likely to go down.