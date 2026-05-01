Bank holiday on May 1: Check where banks are closed today and full RBI holiday calendar for May 2026

If you were planning a bank visit today, you may need to reschedule. May has begun with multiple holidays across India, leading to bank closures in several states on May 1, 2026. The day marks Labour Day in many parts of the country, while Maharashtra is also observing its Foundation Day, resulting in a shutdown of bank branches in these regions.

Sundays on May 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 will see nationwide closures, along with the second and fourth Saturdays falling on May 9 and May 23.(AI generated image)

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States including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal, Goa and Assam are among those where banks are not operational today.

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In some places, Buddha Purnima is also being observed, adding to the list of reasons for closure.

Major cities affected

The impact is not limited to smaller towns. Bank branches are shut in key cities such as Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar. Customers in these cities will need to rely on online services or postpone in-branch tasks.

A month packed with bank holidays

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{{^usCountry}} As per the Reserve Bank of India calendar, May 2026 will see a total of 12 bank holidays, factoring in weekends and regional observances. Apart from today’s closures, several other dates will see banks shut across the country or in specific states. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per the Reserve Bank of India calendar, May 2026 will see a total of 12 bank holidays, factoring in weekends and regional observances. Apart from today’s closures, several other dates will see banks shut across the country or in specific states. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also read | Bank of Baroda Probationary Officer reveals his salary and long list of perks, video goes viral {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read | Bank of Baroda Probationary Officer reveals his salary and long list of perks, video goes viral {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sundays on May 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 will see nationwide closures, along with the second and fourth Saturdays falling on May 9 and May 23. Regional holidays will also affect operations on select days, such as State Day in Gangtok on May 16, Kazi Nazrul Islam Jayanti in Agartala on May 26, and Bakri Id (Eid-ul-Adha) on May 27 and May 28 in multiple cities. Online banking remains unaffected {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sundays on May 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 will see nationwide closures, along with the second and fourth Saturdays falling on May 9 and May 23. Regional holidays will also affect operations on select days, such as State Day in Gangtok on May 16, Kazi Nazrul Islam Jayanti in Agartala on May 26, and Bakri Id (Eid-ul-Adha) on May 27 and May 28 in multiple cities. Online banking remains unaffected {{/usCountry}}

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While physical branches remain closed on these days, customers can continue using digital banking services. Net banking, mobile apps and UPI platforms will function as usual, allowing transactions, bill payments and transfers without disruption. ATMs are also expected to remain accessible.

It’s important to remember that bank holidays in India are not uniform. They vary depending on local festivals and regional observances. This means a bank holiday in one state may not apply in another. Customers are advised to check the state-specific holiday list or confirm with their branch before heading out.

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