A bank visit with sister's skeleton: What's the story behind distressing visuals from Odisha's Keonjhar

Distressing visuals have gone viral of a man carrying his sister’s skeletal remains on his shoulders to a bank in Odisha’s Keonjhar district, reportedly in an attempt to withdraw money from her account — an act he says was driven by repeated refusals and mounting frustration. The man, identified as Jeetu Munda, 50, from Dianali village, had been trying to withdraw ₹20,000 from the account of his elder sister (Representative Image/Unsplash)

The incident took place on April 27 at the Maliposi branch of Odisha Grameen Bank in Patana block.

The man, identified as Jeetu Munda, 50, from Dianali village, had been trying to withdraw ₹20,000 from the account of his elder sister, Kalra Munda 56, who died on January 26 of this year.

Jeetu’s sister had moved back to her parental home after the deaths of her husband and only son, HT earlier reported. She had opened a savings account at the local branch and regularly deposited money into it before passing away about two months ago. Following her death, the family performed her last rites and buried her near their home in Dianali village.

Man on why he carried the skeletal remains to bank In the weeks after, Jeetu approached the bank with her passbook to withdraw money from the account. Explaining why he carried his sister’s skeletal remains, he said he had tried to inform bank officials of her death, but they insisted that she be brought to the branch.

"I have run several times to the bank, and the people there told me to bring the account holder to withdraw money deposited in her name. Though I told them that she had died, they did not listen to me and insisted on bringing her to the bank. Therefore, out of frustration, I dug the grave and brought out her skeleton as proof of her death," an illiterate Jeetu Munda told reporters.