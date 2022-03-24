Bank holidays in April 2022: Banks to be closed on 9 days, 2 long weekends. Check details here

Banks will remain closed for nine days in April, excluding the weekends, according to the list of holidays released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The second and fourth Saturday, as well as Sundays, are included in the list of days that banks will be shut. April 1 will mark the beginning of the new financial year and will also be the first holiday of the month.

The central banks categorise holidays as national and regional. Those in the first category lead to bank holidays across India, while regional holidays lead to closing of branches in some states

Here is the full list of Bank Holidays in April 2022

April 1: Banks will remain closed due to the early closing of accounts. Banks will be shut in almost all parts of the country, except for Aizawl, Chandigarh, Shillong and Shimla.

April 2: Banks will be closed in Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji and Srinagar due to Gudi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/1st Navratra/Telugu New Year's Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba).

April 4: Banks will be closed in Ranchi on the occasion of Sarhul.

April 5: Banks will be closed in Hyderabad due to Babu Jagjivan Ram's birthday.

April 14: Banks will be closed in all almost all parts of the country for Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Mahavir Jayanti/Baisakhi/Vaisakhi/Tamil New Year's Day/Cheiraoba/Biju Festival/Bohag Bihu, except for Shillong and Shimla.

April 15: Banks will be closed in all almost all parts of the country on the occasion of Good Friday/Bengali New Year's Day (Nababarsha)/Himachal Day/Vishu/Bohag Bihu.

April 16: Banks will be closed in Guwahati on the eve of Bohag Bihu

April 21: Banks will be closed in Agartala on account of Garia Puja.

April 19: Banks will be closed in Jammu and Srinagar due to Shab-I-Qadr/Jumat-ul-Vida