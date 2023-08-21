News / India News / ‘Sunny Deol approached to settle dues’: Bank on withdrawing notice to actor's bungalow

‘Sunny Deol approached to settle dues’: Bank on withdrawing notice to actor's bungalow

ByHT News Desk
Aug 21, 2023 04:58 PM IST

Opposition parties including Congress questioned the bank's withdrawal of notice for e-auction of a bungalow in Juhu belonging to actor and BJP MP Sunny Deol.

After the controversy over Bank of Baroda's withdrawal of the notice to auction actor-MP Sunny Deol's bungalow erupted, the lender has now issued a fresh statement.

Actor and ruling BJP Member of Parliament Sunny Deol. (X (formerly Twitter))
Actor and ruling BJP Member of Parliament Sunny Deol. (X (formerly Twitter))

“First, the total dues did not specify the exact quantum of dues to be recovered. Secondly, the sale notice was based on a symbolic possession of the property as per Rule 8(6) of The Security Interest (Enforcement) Rules 2002”, the bank said in a statement.

“An application has been made for physical possession by the Bank with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate on 01st August’2023, which is pending for permission. Since the unit is running as conveyed to us by the borrower, sale action will be initiated as per the provisions of the SARFAESI Act, once the physical possession is taken”, the BoB statement added.

The bank added that the ‘borrower’ (referring to Deol) approached it for settling dues as per sale notice published on August 20, where the “borrower/guarantors were notified that they are entitled to redeem the securities by paying the outstanding dues/costs/charges and expenses at any time before the sale is conducted”.

“Accordingly, the sale notice is withdrawn as per the normal industry practice followed in other cases as well”, the bank's spokesperson said.

Earlier in the day, a massive controversy erupted after the opposition including Congress questioned the bank's withdrawal of notice for e-auction of a bungalow in Juhu which belongs to actor and BJP MP Sunny Deol.

“Yesterday afternoon the nation got to know that Bank of Baroda had put up the Juhu residence of BJP MP Sunny Deol for e-auction since he has not paid up 56 crore owed to the Bank. This morning, in less than 24 hours, the nation has got to know that the Bank of Baroda has withdrawn the auction notice due to ‘technical reasons’. Wonder who triggered these ‘technical reasons’?" senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu had been put up for auction by the Bank of Baroda after the actor had failed to repay a loan of 55.99 crore due from December 2022. The actor's Sunny Villa bungalow houses the Sunny Super Sound recording studio, his office, a preview theatre and two post-production suites.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out