Banks will remain closed tomorrow, Friday, September 18, in Meghalaya on account of Unitarian Anniversary Day. If you are planning to visit a bank branch tomorrow, check the holiday schedule for your state before heading out.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bank holiday calendar, banks will remain closed only in Meghalaya on September 18. (AFP)

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According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bank holiday calendar, banks will remain closed only in Meghalaya on September 18.

All public and private sector banks, including State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, will remain open in other states.

Also Read | Banks to remain closed for 4 days from today; Check state-wise list of holidays

Why is Unitarian Anniversary Day celebrated?

Unitarian Anniversary Day is observed every year on September 18 in the Khasi-Jaintia Hills region of Meghalaya. The day marks the beginning of the local Unitarian faith movement, founded by Hajom Kissor Singh.

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{{^usCountry}} Singh held the first Unitarian church prayer meeting at his home in Jawai on September 18, 1887. The faith is known locally as Ka Niam Unitarian. It emphasises traditional Khasi culture, social responsibility and human values, along with belief in one God. The Unitarian community continues to hold special prayer meetings on the occasion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singh held the first Unitarian church prayer meeting at his home in Jawai on September 18, 1887. The faith is known locally as Ka Niam Unitarian. It emphasises traditional Khasi culture, social responsibility and human values, along with belief in one God. The Unitarian community continues to hold special prayer meetings on the occasion. {{/usCountry}}

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In 2026, the Meghalaya government has declared September 18 a local holiday to mark Unitarian Anniversary Day. The holiday applies to East Khasi Hills, East Jaintia Hills, South West Khasi Hills and Ri-Bhoi.

Banks will remain open in several states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.

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When will banks remain closed in September?

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September 18 – Banks will remain closed in Meghalaya on account of Unitarian Anniversary Day.

September 20 – Sunday.

September 21 – Banks will remain closed in Bhubaneswar and Thiruvananthapuram due to Srimanta Sankardev Janmotsav and Sri Narayana Guru Samadhi.

September 22 – Banks will remain closed in Ranchi due to Karma Puja.

September 23 – Banks will remain closed in Jammu and Srinagar on account of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji's birthday.

September 25 – Banks in Gangtok will remain closed due to Indrajatra.

September 26 – Banks will remain closed due to the fourth Saturday.

September 27 – Sunday.