Schools, offices, banks: What is open and what is closed from Sept 11-13 during BRICS Summit in Delhi?

Delhi is all set to host the BRICS Summit on September 12-13, preparations for which are in full swing. Tight security and traffic restrictions will be seen across the city as the BRICS summit starting Friday, a day before the summit begins. Traffic movement is expected to be affected across more than 35 roads. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)

With foreign dignitaries and VVIP movements expected across the city, several schools and government offices will remain closed, while restrictions and diversions will be imposed on key roads.

Here’s what will remain closed, what will be affected and which routes commuters should avoid during the summit:

What traffic restrictions will be in place? Traffic movement is expected to be affected across more than 35 roads, with 22 diversion points identified by the Delhi Traffic Police. Restrictions will be implemented depending on the movement of VVIP convoys and security requirements.

Key stretches likely to face restrictions include Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Tees January Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Mathura Road, Moti Lal Nehru Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Brigadier Hoshiarpur Singh Marg, Africa Avenue Road, Satya Marg, Shanti Path, Janpath, Ashoka Road, Barakhamba Road, Tolstoy Marg, Ranjeet Singh Flyover, Niti Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Kemal Ataturk Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Press Enclave Road, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Joseph Tito Marg and Lala Lajpat Rai Marg.

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How will public transport be affected? Buses, autos and taxis are likely to face diversions and delays during VIP convoy movements. Metro services, however, are expected to operate as usual and may be the preferred mode of transport for commuters.

Travellers heading to Indira Gandhi International Airport and major railway stations, including New Delhi, Old Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin, have been advised to leave well in advance and account for possible delays.

With restrictions in place through the summit period, commuters are advised to check traffic updates before leaving and avoid unnecessary travel through controlled routes.

Will Delhi schools be open? The Delhi Government has announced that all schools- government, government aided and private- will remain closed on September 11 in view of BRICS Summit. In an order issued on September 5, the Directorate of Education said all schools and offices under its jurisdiction will observe a holiday in compliance with an earlier directive issued by the General Administration Department of the Delhi government.

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Will offices be open? While there is no directive for private offices yet, the Centre and Delhi government offices , autonomous bodies and public sector undertakings (PSUs) will remain closed in view of the summit at Bharat Mandapam.

According to a report by LiveLaw, the Supreme Court’s Administrative General Branch has declared September 11 a holiday for both the Supreme Court and its Registry. The Registry will also remain closed on September 12.

These closures have been announced as part of security and traffic arrangements for the BRICS Summit, with authorities seeking to reduce congestion and public movement as VVIP convoys and foreign delegations travel across the capital.

Will banks remain closed too? According to a report by The Economic Times, banks in New Delhi will remain open on September 11 despite the BRICS Summit-related closure of several government offices.

The RBI’s holiday calendar does not list September 11 as a bank holiday in Delhi, meaning bank branches are expected to operate as usual. However, customers may face traffic restrictions and diversions while travelling to branches due to VVIP movement and summit-related security arrangements.