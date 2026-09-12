Banks to remain closed for 4 days from today; Check state-wise list of holidays

No. Banks will remain closed today as September 12 is the second Saturday of the month. All scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

Banks in several states across India will remain closed for three or four consecutive days as weekends coincide with festivals. The holidays include the second Saturday of the month, Sunday, Ganesh Chaturthi and Nuakhai.

Which states will see banks closed for four consecutive days during Ganesh Chaturthi?

Which states will see banks closed for four consecutive days during Ganesh Chaturthi?

What are the reasons behind the demand for a five-day banking week?

What are the reasons behind the demand for a five-day banking week?

Who is responsible for the call for the nationwide bank strike?

Who is responsible for the call for the nationwide bank strike?

Banks will remain closed on September 12, Saturday, as it is the second Saturday of the month, followed by September 13, Sunday. They will also remain closed on September 14, Monday, on account of Ganesh Chaturthi. On September 15, Tuesday, banks will be closed for Nuakhai and the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Where will the banks be closed for three consecutive days Banks in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh will have three consecutive holidays from September 12 to September 14.

Banks will be closed on September 12, Saturday, as it is the second Saturday of the month, followed by September 13, Sunday. They will also remain closed on September 14, Monday, on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Nationwide bank strike Meanwhile, bank employees and officers across the country observed a nationwide one-day strike on September 11, Friday, called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), demanding the implementation of a five-day banking week and raising several other pending issues, including differences over the Performance Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and pension-related demands, news agency ANI reported.

The UFBU, which claims to represent more than 90 per cent of the banking workforce, held protests and demonstrations in several cities, including Delhi, Bhopal, Chennai, Siliguri, Rajkot and Vijayawada.

Also Read: Bank staff protest in Himachal over 5-day work week demand

The forum comprises seven unions — the All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA), Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI), Indian National Bank Officers' Congress (INBOC) and Indian National Bank Employees' Federation (INBEF).

‘Five day work week’ In Tamil Nadu's Chennai, AIBEA General Secretary CH Venkatachalam said the strike had received participation from nearly eight lakh employees, officers and managers across the country.

"Now, today the strike has been successful all over the country. Nearly 8 lakh employees, officers, and managers have participated. The strike has been successful. The main demand in this strike is that, as agreed in the settlement in March 2024, the government should give the approval for introducing the five-day banking week," Venkatachalam said, according to ANI.

"Today, two Saturdays are holidays; the remaining Saturdays are working. We have agreed to extra working hours from Monday to Friday, and so we have asked for all Saturdays to be holidays. Banks have agreed, management has agreed; they have gone to the government, and for 30 months it has been pending. So we are demanding that the government should give approval for that. That is the main demand," he said.