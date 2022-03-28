Banks shut, railway tracks blocked: Bharat Bandh day 1 impact so far

Two-day Bharat bandh called by central trade unions - to protest against government policies - kicked off in several states on Monday. Kerala, Delhi, Odisha, Bengal and Andhra Pradesh were among the states where daily life was affected. The trade unions say they have called the strike against the government's "anti-worker policies".

Delhi

In the national capital, banks have shut their branches for the next two days. In visuals shared by news agency ANI, the pamphlet outside the doors of a Punjab National Bank branch read": 'All India Bank Employees Association have called for an all-India bank strike to protest against the government's plan to privatise public sector banks'. Since the strike comes after a weekend, customers may have to wait four days to visit their branch for any banking service, SBI said, as it advised customers to withdraw cash as ATMs may run out by Tuesday.

Delhi | All India Bank Employees Association have called for an all-India bank strike today & tomorrow, to protest against the government's plan to privatise public sector banks pic.twitter.com/ovLNAq9UYI — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2022

Kerala

The roads wore a deserted look, and only a few private vehicles could be seen. The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) services have been impacted. In the photos shared by ANI, a police van can be seen parked outside the Thiruvananthapuram Central.

Kerala | To protest against government policies, different trade unions have called for a nationwide strike/bandh today & tomorrow, March 28 & 29. Only emergency services are excluded from the strike.



Visuals from Thiruvananthapuram pic.twitter.com/wC3AbQ8Ied — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2022

West Bengal

Even though demonstrators were seen on the streets, the state government has asked all offices to remain open and mandated employees to report for duty. Members of the Left Front gathered in huge numbers and blocked railway tracks at Jadavpur Railway Station in Kolkata in view of the two-day nationwide strike called by different trade unions, ANI reported.

West Bengal | Members from the Left Front gather in huge numbers & block railway tracks at Jadavpur Railway Station in Kolkata, in view of the 2-day nationwide strike called by different trade unions. pic.twitter.com/WnWUTJHKNo — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2022

Odisha

The Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU) Bhubaneswar committee took to the streets to protest against government policies. A long queue of trucks and buses can be seen on the roads as the traffic is disrupted in the state in images shared by news agency ANI.

Andhra Pradesh

Members of various trade unions took to streets on Monday to hold a protest demonstration against policies of the central government including privatisation of PSU banks at Vijayawada. In images shared by ANI, the All India Bank Employees and the AITUC members can be seen marching on the road with flags, banners and placards.

Andhra Pradesh | Members of various trade unions and Left organizations hold a protest demonstration against policies of the central government including privatization of PSU banks at Vijayawada pic.twitter.com/GpDrQj6AB0 — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2022

A joint forum of central trade unions has given a call for a nationwide strike on March 28 and 29, to protest against government policies affecting workers, farmers, and people.

