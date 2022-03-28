Public transport services affected in Haryana due to Bharat Bandh
Public transport services were affected in Haryana on Monday as the Roadways employees joined the two-day nationwide strike call given by a joint forum of the central trade unions to protest against the Centre's alleged wrong policies that are affecting farmers, workers and people.
Commuters had to face a tough time as the bus services remained suspended at several depots of Haryana Roadways.
The roadways employees held protest at many depots in the state as part of the strike.
Sarbat Singh Punia, a leader of the joint front of 10 unions of roadways employees, said that "in all the depots bus services are suspended".
"Only a few buses which are run under the kilometre scheme were operated in the morning in Narnaul, Jhajjar and Chandigarh depots by private operators. Our roadways employees are observing a complete strike," he said.
He alleged that the BJP led Haryana government was not strengthening the Haryana Roadways fleet.
"This indicates their intent to promote privatisation of the transport services. There were 4,200 buses in the Haryana Roadways fleet about six years back, which have been reduced to 2,600 now and route permits are given to promote private buses. Haryana Roadways needs 10,000 buses in its fleet but the government is not paying heed," he claimed.
In some districts, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC were imposed to maintain law and order during the strike under which a ban has been imposed on the gathering of five or more persons in a 100-metre area of the bus stands, officials said.
Punia claimed that employees and workers of some other departments, including public sector banks and municipal bodies, are also participating in the nationwide strike.
Meanwhile, public transport buses were plying normally in neighbouring Punjab, officials said.
"Our bus services are running normally in Punjab," an official of the State Transport Department said.
Naresh Gaur, Deputy General Secretary of Punjab Bank Employees Federation, however, said the employees of nationalised bank employees joined the strike and the banking services remained affected in Punjab.
Central trade unions on Monday began a two-day nationwide strike to protest against the government's alleged wrong policies.
A joint forum of central trade unions had given a call for a nationwide strike on March 28 and 29.
Their demands include the scrapping of the labour codes, no privatisation of any form, scrapping of the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), increased allocation of wages under MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act) and regularisation of contract workers, among others.
The central trade unions that are part of this joint forum are INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC.
-
Whatsapp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics