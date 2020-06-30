e-paper
Banned Chinese apps: A question of alternatives and home-grown tech

Of the 59 applications banned by the Indian government, many were popular among the youth. The move however has invited significant support as well as apprehension among youngsters

india Updated: Jun 30, 2020 23:00 IST
Navneet Vyasan
An exile Tibetan activist holds a banner during a street demonstration by the Tibetan Youth Congress asking for a boycott of Chinese goods in Dharmsala, India
On Monday evening, the government went ahead and decided to ban 59 Chinese apps, something that has since become the talk of town. While some could see this coming, others were surprised with the move. Popular applications like TikTok, Shareit, Shein and WeChat, among others were the ones that have been banned.

Nandikaa Sachdev, a Mumbai-based student is of the opinion that the reason given for banning the apps i.e — “engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order,” is a matter of grave concern, and cannot be taken lightly. “I believe that the Chinese could be engaging in cyber activities which could be prejudicial and detrimental to our privacy. These apps violate the privacy policies and steal the data which is further misused,” she says.

A few weeks ago, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, too, hinted that the Chinese were behind numerous cyber attacks that the country was facing.

The move to ban Chinese apps has found support across the country. However, it is the move to ban the widely popular app TikTok, that is raising eyebrows, for the simple reason that it was voguish. “I am a content creator myself,” says Indore-based professional Shraddha Jandial, adding, “I do believe that what has to go viral will find its ways, TikTok has been a platform that has taken User Generated Content to a whole new level. Anyone and everyone could be a star.”

However, many youngsters have one question in mind. What about the people who work for these companies in India? What about their jobs? Vedika Palani, a Chennai-based student says, “I’ve seen numerous job postings by TikTok on Linkedin. I just hope the people who work for the company in India find new jobs, or are at least given assistance in looking for one.” Disha Arora, a Delhi-based professional, agrees, and adds, “It is true that apps like TikTok have changed many lives. But if it is invading privacy, then action has to be taken.”

