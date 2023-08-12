Banter between Yogi Adityanath, Shivpal Yadav sparks laughter in UP Assembly

Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly on Friday saw banter between chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav after the latter urged for the BJP leader to induct Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) Chief Om Prakash Rajbhar into the cabinet.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in the state assembly on Friday. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

“Honourable chief minister, please quickly administer the oath of office otherwise he will again come to our side,” Shivpal Yadav said, evoking laughter in the House.

Rajbhar, who was with the NDA in the previous government of Yogi Adityanath, aligned with Akhilesh Yadav ahead of the 2022 assembly elections only to switch sides again this year.

Yogi Adityanath couldn't control his laughter at Shivpal's remark but shot back, “Farmers would have benefitted if you had taught something to your nephew while in power,” referring to Akhilesh Yadav.

“But the nephew is not ready to listen to you.”

Shivpal quipped, “We taught only then he became an engineer and chief minister of UP.”

Akhilesh Yadav also joined the banter and said, “The chief minister should also be imparted some education. Please take tuition from him.”

Yogi Adityanath on Friday referred to the duo many times during his speech in the state assembly and said it would be difficult for the six-time "legislator uncle" to return to the House next time.

The popular "chacha-bhatija" duo was sitting in the front row of the opposition bench.

"Between 2012 and 2017, the people of the state were victimised by the rivalry between the uncle and the nephew. Because the nephew feared that the uncle would become dominant, he withheld financial assistance. This is the reason why eight projects were completed between 2012 and 2017.

"Between 2017 and 2022, we have completed 20 projects. The irrigation capacity was 1,95,900 hectares from 2012 to 2017, and between 2017 and 2022, irrigation was expanded to cover 23,17,000 hectares, benefiting 44 lakh farmers," Adityanath said in his hour-long speech on flood and drought situation in the state.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly will see the next polls in 2027.

