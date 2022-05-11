Bar Council debars 19 lawyers from Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

The Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry has prohibited 19 lawyers from practising as they faced charges ranging from suppression of pending criminal cases against them to defaming the council on the social media.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They have been barred as advocates in all courts, tribunals and other authorities in India to practise either in their name or in any assumed name, said a notification issued by the council’s secretary.

Among the 19, A Murugaiyan from Chennai was involved in a job racketing case and issued fabricated notification in the name of Tamil Nadu state consumer disputes redressal commission. T Muthurai from Cuddalore has been prohibited from practice as he faced a case under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, 2012 under the All Women Police Station at Vadapalani in Chennai.

I Ezhilarasan and S Nathiya of Erode had been booked in a narcotic case in their district. Four lawyers - Manohara Reddy, V Bharathi and K Selvi from Hosur and Sankar of Seerianahalli, Dharmapuri had filed fake motor accident claim petitions before courts by using fabricated medical bills. V Surendiran of Nagapattinam faced at least seven criminal cases for various offences including murder.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}